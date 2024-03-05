Villanova visits Davis and Seton Hall

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Dre Davis scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 91-61 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Pirates have gone 12-3 in home games. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Wildcats are 10-8 in Big East play. Villanova scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Davis is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

