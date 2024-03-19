Villanova and VCU square off in NIT

VCU Rams (22-13, 14-8 A-10) at Villanova Wildcats (18-15, 11-11 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (22-13, 14-8 A-10) at Villanova Wildcats (18-15, 11-11 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and VCU meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-11 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats with 6.3 boards.

The Rams are 14-8 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Villanova scores 70.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.7 VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Shulga is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

