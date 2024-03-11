Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (16-14, 8-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-6, 16-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT…

New Hampshire Wildcats (16-14, 8-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-6, 16-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and New Hampshire meet in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 16-1 against America East teams, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. Vermont scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-9 against America East teams. New Hampshire is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Vermont averages 72.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 74.4 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Vermont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.