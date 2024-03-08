Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (25-6, 15-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (25-6, 15-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Albany (NY) in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 15-1 against America East teams, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. Vermont is seventh in the America East in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Shamir Bogues leads the Catamounts with 5.2 boards.

The Great Danes are 5-11 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Vermont scores 72.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 78.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) scores 16.0 more points per game (78.9) than Vermont allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 9.2 points. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

