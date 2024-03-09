Vermont plays Albany (NY) in America East Tournament

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (25-6, 15-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (25-6, 15-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Albany (NY).

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 15-1, and their record is 10-5 against non-conference opponents. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Shamir Bogues leads the Catamounts with 5.2 boards.

The Great Danes are 5-11 in America East play. Albany (NY) has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is averaging 12 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 9.2 points. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.