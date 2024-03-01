Vermont hosts UMass-Lowell after Mincey’s 26-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 11-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 11-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Vermont Catamounts after Quinton Mincey scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 89-67 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 12-1 at home. Vermont is the leader in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The River Hawks are 11-3 in America East play. UMass-Lowell has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont scores 72.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.0 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Shamir Bogues is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.