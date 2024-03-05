VCU takes on Duquesne, seeks 7th straight home win

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Rams take on Duquesne.

The Rams have gone 13-5 in home games. VCU scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 8-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 1.7.

VCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Dukes match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.