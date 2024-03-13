VCU Rams and Fordham Rams square off in A-10 Tournament

Fordham Rams (13-19, 7-12 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (19-12, 11-7 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fordham Rams (13-19, 7-12 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (19-12, 11-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays in the A-10 Tournament against Fordham.

The VCU Rams are 11-7 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. VCU is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fordham Rams are 7-12 against A-10 teams. Fordham has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

VCU averages 72.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 72.5 Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Rose is averaging 10.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Fordham Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

