VCU plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (21-12, 13-7 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 13-7, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. VCU is eighth in the A-10 with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 2.1.

The Hawks are 11-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

VCU’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawal is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rasheer Fleming is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

