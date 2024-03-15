VCU meets Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (21-12, 13-7 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (21-12, 13-7 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 13-7 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Toibu Lawal paces the Rams with 5.9 boards.

The Hawks are 11-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 4.8.

VCU’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Fleming is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

