Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards to visit Forrest, Bucknell Bison

Lafayette Leopards (11-19, 10-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Lafayette in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Bison have gone 5-8 in home games. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Noah Williamson averaging 7.2.

The Leopards have gone 10-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bucknell’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 63.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 68.1 Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Williamson is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 8.9 points. Devin Hines is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.