Valparaiso hosts Kinziger and Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (15-15, 9-10 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-24, 2-17 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Johnny Kinziger scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 75-74 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Beacons have gone 5-11 in home games. Valparaiso has a 4-21 record against teams above .500.

The Redbirds are 9-10 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.6.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Foster is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

