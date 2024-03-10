UTSA takes on Temple following Ivy-Curry’s 33-point game

Temple Owls (11-19, 4-13 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-19, 5-12 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Temple Owls (11-19, 4-13 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-19, 5-12 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Temple after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 33 points in UTSA’s 77-73 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-8 in home games. UTSA averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Owls are 4-13 in AAC play. Temple has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UTSA averages 78.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 73.6 Temple gives up. Temple averages 70.9 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 81.4 UTSA gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Hysier Miller is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

