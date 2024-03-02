UTSA plays SMU following Ivy-Curry’s 20-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (10-19, 4-12 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-9, 10-5 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-19, 4-12 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-9, 10-5 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -16.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the SMU Mustangs after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 20 points in UTSA’s 89-73 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs have gone 13-2 at home. SMU averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Chuck Harris with 3.5.

The Roadrunners are 4-12 in conference games. UTSA has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

SMU’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

