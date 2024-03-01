UTEP visits Cleveland and Liberty

UTEP Miners (14-15, 5-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-11, 6-7 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

UTEP Miners (14-15, 5-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-11, 6-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the UTEP Miners after Zach Cleveland scored 22 points in Liberty’s 83-58 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Flames are 11-2 on their home court. Liberty is sixth in the CUSA in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Joseph Venzant paces the Flames with 6.7 boards.

The Miners are 5-9 in conference matchups. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Liberty averages 75.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 69.8 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

