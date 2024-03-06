Utah visits Oregon State following Carlson’s 30-point game

Utah Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oregon State after Branden Carlson scored 30 points in Utah’s 88-59 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Beavers are 11-5 on their home court. Oregon State is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes have gone 9-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Oregon State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Utah allows to opponents. Utah scores 6.2 more points per game (78.6) than Oregon State gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beavers.

Carlson is averaging 16.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.