Utah Valley visits Smith and Tarleton State

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley after Jakorie Smith scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 88-83 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 10-2 on their home court. Tarleton State is third in the WAC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 9.0.

The Wolverines are 9-9 in WAC play. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 4.8.

Tarleton State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Utah Valley averages 68.9 points per game, 0.5 more than the 68.4 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Texans.

Tanner Toolson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

