Utah Valley plays Abilene Christian after Potter’s 22-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-15, 10-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 10-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Abilene Christian after Ethan Potter scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 63-60 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 at home. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Airion Simmons averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines have gone 10-9 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 7.8.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points. Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Potter is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

