Utah Valley meets Cal Baptist in WAC Tournament

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-16, 8-12 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (16-15, 11-9 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-16, 8-12 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (16-15, 11-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays in the WAC Tournament against Cal Baptist.

The Wolverines are 11-9 against WAC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Trevin Dorius averaging 7.0.

The Lancers are 8-12 in WAC play. Cal Baptist leads the WAC allowing just 66.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorius is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.9 points for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lancers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

