Utah Utes play in Pac-12 Tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Utah Utes (18-13, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Utes have gone 9-11 against Pac-12 teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Utah is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 8-12 against Pac-12 teams. Arizona State is 8-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Utes. Deivon Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Frankie Collins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.