Utah Tech visits Williams and UT Rio Grande Valley

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Tech after Daylen Williams scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-52 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Vaqueros are 5-7 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Elliott averaging 12.0.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-12 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.7.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Vaqueros. Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aric Demings is averaging eight points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.