Utah Tech visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Williams’ 21-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Tech after Daylen Williams scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-52 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Vaqueros are 5-7 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Trailblazers are 6-12 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 3-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 70.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 76.9 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.