Utah Tech hosts Abilene Christian following Simmons’ 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 8-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-18, 6-11 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Airion Simmons scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 77-68 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-6 in home games. Utah Tech is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 8-9 in conference play. Abilene Christian averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Simmons is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

