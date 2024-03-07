Utah takes on Oregon State after Carlson’s 30-point showing

Utah Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Oregon State after Branden Carlson scored 30 points in Utah’s 88-59 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Beavers have gone 11-5 at home. Oregon State has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes have gone 9-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is third in the Pac-12 scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Carlson averaging 7.8.

Oregon State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.2 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

