Utah State Aggies and Fresno State Bulldogs meet in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-20, 5-14 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (26-5, 14-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -12.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Utah State squares off against Fresno State in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 14-4, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Utah State scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-14 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 5.6.

Utah State makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Fresno State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 17.6 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 11.8 points and six assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 15.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

