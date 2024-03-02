Utah hosts Tyson and Cal

California Golden Bears (13-16, 9-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (13-16, 9-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Utah Utes after Jaylon Tyson scored 25 points in Cal’s 88-78 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 14-2 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.5.

The Golden Bears are 9-9 in Pac-12 play. Cal gives up 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Utah averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 75.0 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.3 Utah allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tyson is averaging 20.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.