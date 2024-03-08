UT Martin Skyhawks play in OVC Tournament against the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State Eagles (24-8, 15-4 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (21-10, 14-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (24-8, 15-4 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (21-10, 14-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Morehead State play in the OVC Tournament.

The Skyhawks have gone 14-4 against OVC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Jordan Sears averaging 4.4.

The Eagles are 15-4 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

UT Martin makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Morehead State averages 75.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 76.5 UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 43.1% and averaging 21.2 points for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Minix is shooting 54.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

