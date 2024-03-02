UT Martin plays Tennessee State following Sears’ 28-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (17-13, 10-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-10, 13-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-13, 10-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-10, 13-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -6.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Sears scored 28 points in UT Martin’s 80-69 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 11-2 on their home court. UT Martin averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 10-7 in OVC play. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

UT Martin makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Tennessee State averages 72.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 76.1 UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. Sears is shooting 38.3% and averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Christian Brown is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

