UT Arlington takes on SFA in WAC Tournament

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-14, 11-10 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 13-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on SFA in the WAC Tournament.

The Mavericks have gone 13-7 against WAC opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UT Arlington averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The ‘Jacks’ record in WAC action is 11-10. SFA has a 9-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington averages 75.6 points, 5.5 more per game than the 70.1 SFA gives up. SFA averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Douglas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 8.3 points for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

