UT Arlington hosts Cal Baptist after Washington’s 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-10 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces UT Arlington after Scotty Washington scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-52 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks have gone 11-3 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by DaJuan Gordon averaging 6.3.

The Lancers have gone 8-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 8-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Washington is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

