UNLV Rebels take on the San Diego State Aztecs in MWC Tournament

San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (19-11, 12-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays in the MWC Tournament against San Diego State.

The Rebels’ record in MWC games is 12-6, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference play. UNLV averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 11-7. San Diego State is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

