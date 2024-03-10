UNC Wilmington Seahawks and Towson Tigers meet in CAA Tournament

Towson Tigers (19-13, 12-7 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-9, 12-6 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Towson Tigers (19-13, 12-7 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-9, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Towson in the CAA Tournament.

The Seahawks have gone 12-6 against CAA teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 12-7 against CAA teams.

UNC Wilmington makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Towson’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 19.6 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.