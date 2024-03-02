UNC Wilmington faces Towson in conference showdown

Towson Tigers (18-12, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-9, 11-6 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Towson Tigers (18-12, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-9, 11-6 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers take on Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA action.

The Seahawks have gone 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 80.3 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 against CAA opponents. Towson is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 80.3 points, 16.4 more per game than the 63.9 Towson allows. Towson averages 68.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 71.4 UNC Wilmington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Christian May is averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

