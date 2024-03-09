UNC Greensboro Spartans face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in SoCon Tournament

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-15, 9-10 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-10, 12-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-15, 9-10 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-10, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro squares off against East Tennessee State in the SoCon Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 12-6 against SoCon opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is fifth in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.1% from deep. Donovan Atwell leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 42.0% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 9-10 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

UNC Greensboro makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). East Tennessee State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ebby Asamoah is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.1 points. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

