UNC Asheville plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-15, 12-5 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-11, 13-4 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays in the Big South Tournament against Gardner-Webb.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 against Big South opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 15.5 assists per game led by Caleb Burgess averaging 4.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 12-5. Gardner-Webb is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Asheville makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Gardner-Webb averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 12.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

