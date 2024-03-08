UNC Asheville Bulldogs square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-11, 12-4 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-11, 12-4 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays in the Big South Tournament against Charleston Southern.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-4 against Big South teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. UNC Asheville scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

UNC Asheville averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

