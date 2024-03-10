UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Longwood Lancers meet in Big South Championship

Longwood Lancers (20-13, 8-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (22-11, 14-4 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 12…

Longwood Lancers (20-13, 8-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (22-11, 14-4 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Longwood in the Big South Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South games is 14-4, and their record is 8-7 against non-conference opponents. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 6.9.

The Lancers are 8-10 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Asheville scores 79.5 points, 11.3 more per game than the 68.2 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Walyn Napper is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.