UMKC takes road win streak into matchup with Oral Roberts

UMKC Kangaroos (15-15, 9-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-17, 5-10 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (15-15, 9-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-17, 5-10 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kangaroos take on Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 5.8.

The Kangaroos have gone 9-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is third in the Summit League with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 6.2.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Brown is averaging 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

