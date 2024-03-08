UMKC takes on Denver in Summit League Tournament

Denver Pioneers (15-16, 6-10 Summit League) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (16-15, 10-6 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (15-16, 6-10 Summit League) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (16-15, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Denver in the Summit League Tournament.

The Kangaroos are 10-6 against Summit League opponents and 6-9 in non-conference play. UMKC is sixth in the Summit League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anderson Kopp averaging 4.4.

The Pioneers are 6-10 against Summit League opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 5.4.

UMKC is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Denver allows to opponents. Denver has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 12.5 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 24.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

