UMKC Kangaroos face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, aim for 6th straight win

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 3:42 AM

UMKC Kangaroos (15-15, 9-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-17, 5-10 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Oral Roberts allows 75.8 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 9-6 in Summit League play. UMKC ranks second in the Summit League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 2.3.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 13.0 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

