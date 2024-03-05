UMBC hosts Binghamton following Harried’s 22-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-19, 6-9 America East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-19, 6-9 America East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the UMBC Retrievers after Armon Harried scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 87-74 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Retrievers have gone 6-8 at home. UMBC ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Dion Brown leads the Retrievers with 7.6 boards.

The Bearcats are 6-9 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UMBC makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Binghamton has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Dan Petcash averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.