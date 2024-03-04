UMBC hosts Binghamton after Harried’s 22-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-19, 6-9 America East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-19, 6-9 America East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the UMBC Retrievers after Armon Harried scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 87-74 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Retrievers are 6-8 in home games. UMBC has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats have gone 6-9 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks seventh in the America East shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

UMBC makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Binghamton averages 72.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.6 UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging six points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearcats. Harried is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

