UMass Minutemen and VCU Rams square off in A-10 Tournament

VCU Rams (20-12, 12-7 A-10) vs. UMass Minutemen (20-10, 11-7 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces VCU in the A-10 Tournament.

The Minutemen are 11-7 against A-10 opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. UMass is the A-10 leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Cohen averaging 2.5.

The Rams’ record in A-10 action is 12-7. VCU scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

UMass averages 78.1 points, 10.7 more per game than the 67.4 VCU allows. VCU averages 72.3 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.7 UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Cohen is averaging 16 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Max Shulga is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

