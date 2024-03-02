UMass-Lowell visits Vermont after Long’s 20-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 11-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 11-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after TJ Long scored 20 points in Vermont’s 65-48 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 12-1 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in college basketball giving up 62.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The River Hawks are 11-3 in America East play. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 2.5.

Vermont averages 72.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.0 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell scores 18.7 more points per game (81.6) than Vermont gives up (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is averaging 12 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Brooks is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

