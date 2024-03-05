UMass-Lowell visits Filipovity and Maine

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-8, 11-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-16, 6-9 America East) Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-8, 11-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-16, 6-9 America East)

Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Peter Filipovity scored 20 points in Maine’s 74-71 overtime win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 7-4 in home games. Maine is sixth in the America East with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Filipovity averaging 11.0.

The River Hawks are 11-4 in America East play. UMass-Lowell averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Maine makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 9.2 points and four assists for the Black Bears. Filipovity is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 20.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

