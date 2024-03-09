UMass-Lowell takes on UMBC in America East Tournament

UMBC Retrievers (11-20, 6-10 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-9, 11-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (11-20, 6-10 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-9, 11-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -8.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell and UMBC play in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks’ record in America East play is 11-5, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell leads the America East averaging 80.3 points and is shooting 47.9%.

The Retrievers are 6-10 in America East play. UMBC is fourth in the America East scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

UMass-Lowell scores 80.3 points per game, equal to what UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Quinton Mincey is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 6.1 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 22.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

