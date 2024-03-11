UMass-Lowell River Hawks and Bryant Bulldogs square off in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (20-12, 12-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-9, 12-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Bryant Bulldogs (20-12, 12-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-9, 12-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell squares off against Bryant in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks’ record in America East games is 12-5, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 12-5.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

