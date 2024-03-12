UMass-Lowell meets Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (20-12, 12-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-9, 12-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Bryant Bulldogs (20-12, 12-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-9, 12-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Bryant in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks are 12-5 against America East opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East in team defense, giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 12-5 in America East play. Bryant averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows. Bryant scores 8.2 more points per game (79.0) than UMass-Lowell gives up (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

