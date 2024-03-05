UMass hosts Fordham following Rose’s 31-point game

Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays the UMass Minutemen after Kyle Rose scored 31 points in Fordham’s 82-69 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen are 12-3 in home games. UMass has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 6-10 in A-10 play. Fordham is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass scores 78.5 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 73.6 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UMass allows.

The Minutemen and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for UMass.

Rose is averaging 10.8 points and two steals for the Rams. Elijah Gray is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

