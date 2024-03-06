UMass hosts Fordham after Rose’s 31-point game

Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces UMass after Kyle Rose scored 31 points in Fordham’s 82-69 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen have gone 12-3 in home games. UMass is eighth in the A-10 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.7.

The Rams are 6-10 in conference matchups. Fordham is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fordham allows. Fordham has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rose is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10.8 points and two steals. Elijah Gray is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.